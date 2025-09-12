The Loadstar Leader: Tariff refunds – a safe bet?
To be refunded or not refunded. As Donald Trump’s appeal against a lower court’s ruling ...
The trade policy unleashed this year by the US administration triggered a surge in front-loading as well as in interest in solutions that would allow importers to defer, and possibly ultimately avoid, eye-watering tariffs, notably bonded warehousing and foreign trade zones (FTZs).
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article