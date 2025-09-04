Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Upbeat Walmart CEO covers all the bases

ROBOTIC DOLLAR
ID 104676120 © Tatchaphol Chandraprasit | Dreamstime.com
By

There are several gems contained in the fireside chat between Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane.

At the Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference held yesterday, a very confident McMillon talked extensively about the retail market and marketplace dynamics; a “completely different” supply chain, particularly as far as “AI-powered e-commerce” is concerned; then he dived into running two separate P&Ls for the group he leads, because of e-commerce investment and growth; while leading “through a digital ...

    Topics

    Artificial Intelligence inventory Shipper radar Walmart