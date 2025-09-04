By Alessandro Pasetti 04/09/2025

There are several gems contained in the fireside chat between Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane.

At the Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference held yesterday, a very confident McMillon talked extensively about the retail market and marketplace dynamics; a “completely different” supply chain, particularly as far as “AI-powered e-commerce” is concerned; then he dived into running two separate P&Ls for the group he leads, because of e-commerce investment and growth; while leading “through a digital ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN