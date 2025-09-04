Walmart eats it all as it targets... Walmart!
Inventories and pricing, markups and rollbacks
There are several gems contained in the fireside chat between Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane.
At the Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference held yesterday, a very confident McMillon talked extensively about the retail market and marketplace dynamics; a “completely different” supply chain, particularly as far as “AI-powered e-commerce” is concerned; then he dived into running two separate P&Ls for the group he leads, because of e-commerce investment and growth; while leading “through a digital ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article