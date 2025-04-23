UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

By Alex Lennane 23/04/2025

Tariffs aren’t just a US thing. The UK – in a move which repudiates the stand taken by the US – has paused tariffs on 89 ‘everyday’ products. The UK Global Tariff will be temporarily suspended between April 27 and July 27, saving businesses £17m, according to the government. The link below will take you to the gov.uk page with links to the items, which include pasta, fruit juice, plastics and gardening supplies (apparently, in a cringeworthy phrase, “making life ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN