UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
The eastbound transpacific trades are set to see a surge of blanked sailings over the ...
Tariffs aren’t just a US thing. The UK – in a move which repudiates the stand taken by the US – has paused tariffs on 89 ‘everyday’ products. The UK Global Tariff will be temporarily suspended between April 27 and July 27, saving businesses £17m, according to the government. The link below will take you to the gov.uk page with links to the items, which include pasta, fruit juice, plastics and gardening supplies (apparently, in a cringeworthy phrase, “making life ...
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article