USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

By Charlotte Goldstone 23/04/2025

The USTR fees for China-built shipping threaten a “complete destabilisation” of the ocean alliances, as the carriers with box ships exempt from the penalties attempt to insulate themselves.

According to Nick Evans business development manager at AFS Global, any shipping lines with links to China “will become unattractive” to freight forwarders who will prioritise alternatives “to bypass the heavy penalties being levied across their customer’s cargo”.

And he predicted “an influx of requests from producers to focus on operators not of Chinese ...

