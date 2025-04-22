Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings

By Gavin van Marle 22/04/2025

The eastbound transpacific trades are set to see a surge of blanked sailings over the next months, as carriers adjust capacity to meet the wild fluctuations in demand since the introduction of President Trump’s tariff “policy”.

According to analysts at Sea-Intelligence Consulting, the number of weekly blanked sailings on the transpacific from Asia into the US west coast will hit a high next week, 28 April to 3 May, of 10 services set to be blanked – equating to the withdrawal ...

