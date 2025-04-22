DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
DHL Express has suspended B2C (business to consumer) shipments with a value above $800 to ...
The eastbound transpacific trades are set to see a surge of blanked sailings over the next months, as carriers adjust capacity to meet the wild fluctuations in demand since the introduction of President Trump’s tariff “policy”.
According to analysts at Sea-Intelligence Consulting, the number of weekly blanked sailings on the transpacific from Asia into the US west coast will hit a high next week, 28 April to 3 May, of 10 services set to be blanked – equating to the withdrawal ...
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think
Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US
White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Business case for commercial use of the Beluga 'was not there', says Airbus
