By Charlotte Goldstone 22/04/2025

DHL Express has suspended B2C (business to consumer) shipments with a value above $800 to the US “until further notice”.

The firm told customers President Trump’s 5 April executive order requiring all shipments to the US valued at more than $800 must go through formal entry processing had increased the workload for customs clearance across the express industry.

This, it said, had resulted in multi-day delays.

“The threshold was previously $2,500. This short-term change has caused a significant increase in formal customs ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN