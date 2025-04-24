By Gavin van Marle 24/04/2025

Swiss 3PL Kuehne + Nagel today reported double-digit increases in revenues and profits for the first quarter of 2025, after growing market share in its core ocean and air freight forwarding markets.

The firm saw group revenue rise 15%, to Sfr6.3bn ($7.66bn) year on year, while group Ebit was up 7% year on year, to Sfr402m, with US intermodal provider IMC Logistics, of which KN acquired 51% in November, consolidated into its books for the first time.

“A strong start in the ...

