By Alex Lennane 23/04/2025

Freightmate, the start-up being sued by Flexport for stealing trade secrets, has claimed there are “gaping holes” in Flexport’s “flimsy lawsuit”.

Requesting the case be dismissed, Freightmate, founded by two former Flexport executives shortly after they left the company, claimed Flexport was “undaunted by its lack of evidence of actual wrongdoing, and fully intent on slowing down what it views as an upstart competitor”, in a “flimsy lawsuit [based] on some far-fetched theory”.

Freightmate’s co-founder, Yingwei (Jason) Zhou, is alleged to have ...

