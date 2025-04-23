Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
Logistics providers tasked with ‘providing clarity’ to customers have a near-impossible task when they themselves ...
Freightmate, the start-up being sued by Flexport for stealing trade secrets, has claimed there are “gaping holes” in Flexport’s “flimsy lawsuit”.
Requesting the case be dismissed, Freightmate, founded by two former Flexport executives shortly after they left the company, claimed Flexport was “undaunted by its lack of evidence of actual wrongdoing, and fully intent on slowing down what it views as an upstart competitor”, in a “flimsy lawsuit [based] on some far-fetched theory”.
Freightmate’s co-founder, Yingwei (Jason) Zhou, is alleged to have ...
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article