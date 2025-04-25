Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'

dreamstime_m_181453090
ID 181453090 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com
By

Blanked sailings are only a “stop-gap solution” for carriers amid critical tonnage oversupply, according to analyst Drewry, which this week predicted a “more holistic downsizing of their fleets”.  

Yesterday, The Loadstar reported Drewry’s view that the outlook for container demand was grim, 2025 being only the third year since 1979 to signal a decline.  

And the contraction in demand for carrier services also comes at a time when the markets are heavily oversupplied. 

“The trade war really has massively increased the ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Drewry overcapacity scrapping USTR Section 301

    Most read news

    Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings

    Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco

    Transpac container service closures mount

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers

    Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges

    Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports

    Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate

    Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade

    YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    QR, IAG, MAS announce air cargo partnership – but are conditions right?