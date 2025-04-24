By Charlotte Goldstone 24/04/2025

The October implementation of the US Trade Representative port fees will mean a “forced concentration” of non-Chinese carriers onto US services that will reduce options for shippers, and could see Chinese carriers “effectively priced out of US trades”, warned analysts at Drewry this week.

And, ultimately, this “could run into antitrust competition issues”, they added.

“Fundamentally, tariffs plus the USTR proposal are going to make container shipping to and from the US much more expensive, certainly from October,” said Simon Heaney, Drewry’s ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN