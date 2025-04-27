News in Brief Podcast | Week 17 | China-ship fees, supply and demand 

Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
Blanked sailings are only a “stop-gap solution” for carriers amid critical tonnage oversupply, according to ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the updated proposal for USTR fees on China-built ships calling at US ports, and what it will mean for the alliances.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, then reveals a possible winner in the USTR proposal, and chats to Ms Goldstone about supply, demand, and rates in the ocean shipping market.
One the air cargo side, The Loadstar ...
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Transpac container service closures mount
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article