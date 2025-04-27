Receive FREE Newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 17 | China-ship fees, supply and demand 

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the updated proposal for USTR fees on China-built ships calling at US ports, and what it will mean for the alliances. 

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, then reveals a possible winner in the USTR proposal, and chats to Ms Goldstone about supply, demand, and rates in the ocean shipping market.  

One the air cargo side, The Loadstar ...

