Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers
Boeing is looking to sell as many as 50 aircraft that had been destined for ...
Shippers are advised to prepare for “difficult operational and shipping conditions” as maritime analyst Drewry today revealed grim demand predictions for container throughput.
As the US administration “takes a chainsaw to the rule books on governance, foreign diplomacy, and international trade”, the outlook for container shipping is “more uncertain now than it was at the onset of the Covid virus”, said Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at Drewry.
“The difference now is that then, the world quickly got to grips ...
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation
