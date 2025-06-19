Receive FREE Newsletter
As USTR fees loom, Cosco and X-Press Feeders to launch joint services

X-Press n COSCO
Photo: X-Press Group
By

Cosco’s tie-up with Singapore-based X-Press Feeders could be a strategy to circumvent the US Trade Representative’s port fees on Chinese operators’ ships.

The tie-up, announced yesterday, will see Cosco and X-Press launch joint services across Asia, the Middle East, Mediterranean, North Europe and South America, with ...

    Topics

    Cosco Shipping Joint ventures USTR Section 301 X-Press Feeders

