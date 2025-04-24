New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover
Following its clearance by competition regulators to complete its acquisition of DB Schenker, Danish freight ...
While the world has been rightly fixated by the impact of President Trump’s policies on the global economy, a quiet announcement down under has the potential to radically change the Australian logistics industry landscape.
Winter is coming
I received a message in late March from a former colleague who still works for Toll Global Express (TGE), stating mass redundancies were taking place. I confirmed with a former colleague who has close connections within TGE that up to two hundred white-collar roles were ...
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation
