By Alexander Whiteman 24/04/2025

Boeing is looking to sell as many as 50 aircraft that had been destined for China, after the country banned the US manufacturer from selling there, reports Reuters. Yesterday, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said Chinese customers had indicated they would not take delivery of 50 aircraft due for delivery this year. Reportedly, Boeing is assessing options to re-market them.

