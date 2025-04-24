Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Shippers are advised to prepare for “difficult operational and shipping conditions” as maritime analyst Drewry ...
Boeing is looking to sell as many as 50 aircraft that had been destined for China, after the country banned the US manufacturer from selling there, reports Reuters. Yesterday, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said Chinese customers had indicated they would not take delivery of 50 aircraft due for delivery this year. Reportedly, Boeing is assessing options to re-market them.
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation
