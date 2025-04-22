New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco

By Alison Koo 22/04/2025

With the US Trade Representative (USTR) set to impose port fees on Chinese shipping lines and on Chinese-built vessels, Cosco could feel compelled to replace its box ships on transpacific routes by taking slots on vessels operated by fellow Ocean Alliance partners CMA CGM and Evergreen.

The USTR 301 action announced on Thursday means that, from October, Chinese-built ships calling at US ports will be charged $18 per net vessel tonnage, or $120 per container discharged, whichever is higher. By April ...

