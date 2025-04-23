By Gavin van Marle 23/04/2025

As spot freight rates on the transpacific trade continue to weaken, the number of service closures is beginning to mount.

Japanese carrier ONE today announced that “the resumption of the PS5 service, originally scheduled for May 2025, will be temporarily delayed until further notice”.

Meanwhile, Alphaliner reported today that Hong Kong-listed carrier TS Lines has closed its standalone AWC2 service that connected the southern China ports of Nansha, Yantian, Shekou and Xiamen with Los Angeles.

According to the eeSea liner database, the service ...

