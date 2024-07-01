By Alessandro Pasetti 01/07/2024

If reports and rumours are to be trusted, by the end of this month (thank God), binding offers for Deutsche Bahn’s 3PL arm, DB Schenker (DBS), must be placed.

A lot of talk still surrounds the sale of the century in Germany, and most of it is just that – talk.

Yet, just as you might be growing inpatient – surely true if you are one of those who reached out to Premium in the past week “to know more” – a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN