Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / DSV fear of ships returning to Suez impacting airfreight business questioned

Suez Empty
By

DSV claims more ocean services returning to the Suez Canal will be a major headwind expected to affect its airfreight operations over the remaining months of 2025.

However, after the Houthis recently announced an escalation of their sphere of attacks in the ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM DSV eeSea Red Sea Crisis The Houthis