More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays
Port workers affiliated with German trade union ver.di have threatened strike action at the country’s ...
How steep a bump in the road is the expected delay in the Hamburg parliament vote that will give final clearance for MSC to acquire a 49.9% stake in HHLA?
In a lot of the deal’s media coverage, the transaction is referred to simply as MSC’s takeover of HHLA.
And this obscures both the nature and the motivation of this strategic M&A for the seller and the new investor.
In a nutshell, the reason why Hamburg decided to ...
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails
Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike
Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges
Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high
Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar
Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
ILA suspends contract talks over alleged automation at Mobile
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – your next value delivery, please?
China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom
