Enter plan B to facilitate a DB Schenker sale
Not very creative…
DHL Supply Chain is the self-defined world-leading contract logistics provider.
(Ditch immediately the bear inside you: it’s all true!)
Its mantra, deserved emphasis in bold added:
“To maximize the value of your supply chain, you need a reliable logistics partner whose excellent support is available wherever you need it – whether that’s locally or on the other side of the world.”
Don’t you?
That’s the thinking at DHL Supply Chain (DHL SC), proudly sharing with us a global roster of clients that is truly unique ...
Ole RingheimDecember 22, 2023 at 1:07 pm
A important backbone in the previous Exel Plc Group, which together with the forwarding operations services in Sea and Air, was a world class company, creating new value for its Clients.
Acquired by Deutsche Post in 2005, it is fair to surmise, that the Supply Chain operations have done well, whereas the general forwarding services to some extent, was not utilised as well as it could be.
Alessandro PasettiDecember 22, 2023 at 1:11 pm
Thanks for the comment and the reminder and yes, one of the largest T&L deals in the past two decades and the largest I can think about in CL – not easy to integrate though, took forever. Best regards, AP