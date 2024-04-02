Cheers – good news for Oz wine producers as China lifts import tarfiffs
A lifting of import tax on Australian wine into China could help relieve a struggling ...
I recently asked a Premium comrade to share compelling insight on the long-term view for the main supply chain actors, winners and losers, calling the business model that would stand out as the absolute ruler in two decades or so from now.
Easy, eh?
That, ideally, I argued, would be derived from likely changing dynamics via/in developing carrier-forwarder relations not only because of the downturn but also drawing from Otto Schacht’s thoughtful take on the future for independent forwarders at TPM24.
Wondering whether ...
Dali cargo owners face massive costs if general average is declared
The Loadstar Explains: M/V Dali destroys Francis Scott Key Bridge
THEA's ONE and Yang Ming set on contrasting courses for growth
SGL eyes 'big' M&A deals, and declares itself the 'acquirer of choice'
ONE and Yang Ming bounced into transpac network clarification, post-Hapag
Ro-ro services set for months of delays after Baltimore bridge disaster
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
Far East-Middle East/India trade booms, as European exporters suffer
US plans new import tax thresholds 'to close loopholes exploited by China'
Transport workers' strike in Finland extended again
DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article