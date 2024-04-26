Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mr Joy's round-up – make your play in the Game of Logistics

AJ
ID 82938355 © creativecommonsstockphotos | Dreamstime.com
By

Ding Ding!

Back to your corners.

The first quarter has been played in the 2024 Game of Logistics.

Here are some key talking points which will shape how you play the rest of the match.

In random order, if you don’t mind, let’s get going with…

…offence or defence?

OK, the first quarter’s gone and the first month of Q2 24 is ending already.

For one thing, all logisticians should give themselves a small pat on the back for ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Supply chain radar Red Sea

    Most read news

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms

    Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf

    Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up

    Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high

    K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure

    US intermodal picking up steam as trucking woes continue

    Air Canada Cargo adds freighter service to Chicago

    Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!

    No summer siesta for airfreight