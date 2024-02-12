DP World under the spotlight – the rat race down under
And why Jack Nicholson perfectly fits iin
The year has gotten off to a rather challenging start for us logisticians – what are the issues we need to plan for not just this year, but over the medium term?
If there wasn’t enough to worry about
We are only into the second month of 2024, and doesn’t it feel like we need a breather already?
After almost three years of Covid-enabled global supply chain challenges (and opportunities), it looked like we were just seeing light at ...
