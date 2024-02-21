By Alessandro Pasetti 21/02/2024

It was Richard White proudly raising a glass of “cheap” red wine that welcomed me to a lively video call after today’s release of solid fiscal H1 24 numbers for the group he leads, Australia’s WiseTech Global (WTC).

Full disclosure

I think the one who talked to me was the real Richard (pictured below).

But I am still not entirely sure, after watching the “H1 24 results briefing presentation AI-generated avatars” talking to me in… five different languages.

Go figure what comes next?

Uh-oh.