Food supply chain players are getting a taste for diversification
Food shippers and retailers are increasingly attempting to diversify their sourcing locations to introduce greater ...
While the stevedore DP World is fleecing importers and exporters with their shipping line-sized fee increases, the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) want a piece of the action.
Neither deserves your empathy.
A familiar story, but for a different reason
A backlog of almost 55,000 containers and growing at Australian Ports, which may take months to clear.
Stevedore fees increasing by up to 52%.
Exports of meat, dairy, eggs, wool, grains, and aluminium have stalled with chilled meat ...
Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack
Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports
Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis
THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection
What on earth is going on at Schiphol?
Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits
EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing
Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view
Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships
The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'
From bull to bear: Kuehne out of favour, DSV preferred
Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article