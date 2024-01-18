By Alessandro Pasetti 18/01/2024

San Francisco’s Prologis (PLD) reported its full-year numbers yesterday, 17 January, on the eventful day when interest rate expectations may have (at least slightly) changed in the wake of inflationary retail figures in the US. Its shares under-performed a sagging US stock market by almost two percentage points, as might have been expected by the bears.

While neither its decent, trailing financial performance nor guidance were as significant for the value narrative as US Treasury-yield patterns are (10-year again solidly above ...

