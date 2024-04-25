Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Conf call redux: does Kuehne + Nagel know its toys from its teus?

AGAV
Source Loadstar Premium
By

“Stable, moderate, modest… it all panned out pretty much as we expected…” the party line at Kuehne + Nagel’s HQ in a Swiss village with the dyslexia-inducing name of Schindellegi was, in a word, phlegmatic.

Chief executive Stefan Paul has adopted a curious way of pronouncing teu – rather than spell it out in three separate letters T E U, as most do, or employ the also commonly used “tooey”, he says “toy”, creating a weird recurring impression that I had ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Conference call redux Kuehne + Nagel The Purse Strings DSV job losses

    Most read news

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf

    Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules

    Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high

    K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure

    US intermodal picking up steam as trucking woes continue

    Air Canada Cargo adds freighter service to Chicago