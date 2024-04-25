K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure
Swiss 3PL Kuehne + Nagel today said there were emerging signs of improving demand, despite ...
“Stable, moderate, modest… it all panned out pretty much as we expected…” the party line at Kuehne + Nagel’s HQ in a Swiss village with the dyslexia-inducing name of Schindellegi was, in a word, phlegmatic.
Chief executive Stefan Paul has adopted a curious way of pronouncing teu – rather than spell it out in three separate letters T E U, as most do, or employ the also commonly used “tooey”, he says “toy”, creating a weird recurring impression that I had ...
Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?
HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali
Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise
DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share
MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf
Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up
WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article