CMA CGM Air Cargo is finally launching transpacific services to the US, after it ended its tie-up with Air France-KLM at the end of March, in part owing to regulatory issues which prevented the partnership from serving the US.
From the summer, the shipping line will connect Asia to North America, initially with an Atlas Air-operated, but CMA CGM-owned, 777-200F that will be delivered in June. Another will arrive in the fourth quarter and a third early next year.
The first route will be Hong Kong-Anchorage-Chicago-Seoul-Hong Kong, while the second will fly from mainland China to North America, with destinations to be announced shortly.
One air cargo executive noted that the shipping lines had been very slow to move in the air freight market. This entrance to the transpacific comes three years after the shipping line launched its airline.
Commercial responsibility for the flights is with CMA, but it will operate a hybrid sales model with one CMA employee, as well as its GSSA, ECS.
CMA has also ordered eight A350Fs, which will begin to deliver in 2026.
The French carrier was keen to stress its in-house abilities and independence, noting: “Just three years after its launch, CMA CGM Air Cargo has developed recognised expertise in the three main air transport solutions of regular flights (12 departures a week from Paris to Greater China and India), charter flights and chartering for third-party companies.
“These solutions are supported by a fleet made up of the leading aircraft on the market and a strong team of air freight experts.”
But sources say the operator is likely to bring in expertise from Bolloré once integration of the acquisition is complete, following the departure of Peter Penseel for Delta Cargo.
Customers for the transpacific flights will include CMA-owned companies Ceva and Bolloré. While forwarders have expressed concerns about the sharing of information between the airline and its forwarding partners, CMA has always insisted that this does not happen.
Damien Mazaudier, CEO of the carrier, said: “Our expansion into the transpacific lane marks a turning point in the company’s history by connecting a new continent to our network and aligns with the ambition of the CMA CGM group to offer a range of solutions to its customers.
“Today’s announcement represents a new step in the development of our business, which we aim to make global, and we will take another step forward in 2026 with the arrival of the A350F, the most environmentally friendly aircraft on the market.”
