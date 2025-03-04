Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office

Distress
ID 5859388 © Rene Jansa | Dreamstime.com
By

Today’s release by Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) of fourth-quarter (Q4 24) numbers alongside its annuals, was just a stressful continuation of the previous quarter’s trends.

Unfortunately.

Why bother? 

Well, air logistics did quite well at the end of ’24, yet core ocean logistics operations didn’t.

And while it was DSV’s trading update that dragged Kuehne + Nagel’s valuation down a month ago (here’s why), today we can safely blame a mix of underwhelming performance across its product portfolio as well as heightened volatility (VIX: ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Kuehne + Nagel

    Most read news

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport

    Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs

    MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

    Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules

    Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market

    Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight

    CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead

    South Korean carriers asked to go on reserving slots for SME exporters

    CU Lines developing shortsea routes to serve Red Sea and Indian subcontinent