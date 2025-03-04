K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
Kuehne + Nagel claimed to have retained its position as “number-one globally” for sea and ...
Today’s release by Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) of fourth-quarter (Q4 24) numbers alongside its annuals, was just a stressful continuation of the previous quarter’s trends.
Unfortunately.
Why bother?
Well, air logistics did quite well at the end of ’24, yet core ocean logistics operations didn’t.
And while it was DSV’s trading update that dragged Kuehne + Nagel’s valuation down a month ago (here’s why), today we can safely blame a mix of underwhelming performance across its product portfolio as well as heightened volatility (VIX: ...
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article