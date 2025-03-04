By Alessandro Pasetti 04/03/2025

Today’s release by Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) of fourth-quarter (Q4 24) numbers alongside its annuals, was just a stressful continuation of the previous quarter’s trends.

Unfortunately.

Why bother?

Well, air logistics did quite well at the end of ’24, yet core ocean logistics operations didn’t.

And while it was DSV’s trading update that dragged Kuehne + Nagel’s valuation down a month ago (here’s why), today we can safely blame a mix of underwhelming performance across its product portfolio as well as heightened volatility (VIX: ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN