CH-A: Etihad eyes cautious fleet growth as IPO plans progress

By LoadstarEditorial 09/05/2024

Ch-aviation reports:

Etihad Airways (EY, Abu Dhabi International) aims to incrementally increase its fleet to around 150 aircraft within five years, up from around 80 now, CEO Antonoaldo Neves told Reuters at an event in the United Arab Emirates this week. While existing aircraft orders will supply much of that increase, Neves said Etihad may need to place an additional small order.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ is pushing on with its bid to take Etihad public by the end of the year. ADQ hopes to raise as much as USD1 billion from the IPO and is keen to tap into strong demand from local and international investors for stakes in Gulf-based state-owned entities and a fast turnaround in Etihad’s financial fortunes…

