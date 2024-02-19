Etihad Cargo is leading the charge in making the transportation of consumer electronics safer and more efficient with two significant milestones for the carrier: launching SecureTech and achieving IATA CEIV Li-batt certification. Leonard Rodrigues, acting managing director, provides insights into the carrier’s investment in enhancing its lithium battery logistics capabilities.

In what has proved to be a busy start to 2024, Etihad Cargo has significantly advanced its capabilities in the transportation of consumer electronics with the launch of its new SecureTech product, in addition to achieving IATA CEIV Lithium Batteries (Li-batt) certification.

SecureTech, the ninth addition to Etihad Cargo’s suite of premium products, is specifically designed to address the growing market demand for the safe and secure transportation of consumer electronics. SecureTech has enhanced Etihad Cargo’s handling capabilities for electronic products by incorporating advanced security features, ensuring all shipments are handled safely and securely, monitored during their build-up and breakdown, and stored in controlled areas with constant surveillance by security personnel or CCTV systems​.

Leonard Rodrigues, acting manager director at Etihad Cargo, highlighted the company’s proactive approach in responding to the market dynamics.

“Etihad Cargo had a robust peak season, mainly fuelled by the e-commerce and electronics sectors out of Asia. This success reflects our responsiveness to increased demand, valuable feedback from our partners and customers, and a notable surge in mobile shipments from India. Our commitment to safety is unwavering, as demonstrated by our significant investments in SecureTech and achieving CEIV Li-batt certification. These steps are in direct response to the evolving needs of the market and our dedication to providing secure, efficient solutions for the transportation of consumer electronics and other sensitive goods.”

Over its 20 years of operations, Etihad Cargo has become a trusted air cargo partner in the transportation of dangerous goods. SecureTech builds on that solid foundation, with the carrier responding to the increased reliance on lithium batteries, which, despite their widespread usage in consumer electronics, pose significant safety risks if not handled properly. Recognising this, Etihad Cargo has secured CEIV Li-batt certification. This certification underscores Etihad Cargo’s commitment to the highest safety and efficiency standards in transporting lithium battery shipments, leveraging sophisticated safety management systems and specialised equipment. It also signifies the carrier’s proficiency in handling these sensitive shipments, underpinned by rigorous staff training programmes and compliance with global safety regulations​.

​Etihad Cargo’s attainment of the CEIV Li-batt certification positions it as one of only five global airlines to hold IATA CEIV certifications in Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals, and Lithium Batteries, showcasing its comprehensive expertise in handling specialised cargo. This certification is a testament to Etihad Cargo’s dedication to operational excellence and safety, especially in managing the risks associated with transporting lithium batteries, which are essential components of a wide array of consumer goods​.

​The introduction of SecureTech, combined with the CEIV Li-batt certification, reinforces Etihad Cargo’s global standing as a reliable partner in the air cargo industry, particularly for industries reliant on the rapid and secure transportation of electronics. By addressing the unique challenges of transporting lithium battery-powered devices, Etihad Cargo ensures the highest safety standards are met, further solidifying its reputation for specialised cargo handling capabilities. This strategic move not only caters to the booming demand for consumer electronics but also aligns with the carrier’s ongoing efforts to expand its product portfolio and adhere to stringent international safety and quality standards​.

This article is sponsored by Etihad Cargo.