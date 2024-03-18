When precision, safety, and reliability define the air cargo industry’s success, Etihad Cargo sets a benchmark with its comprehensive suite of IATA CEIV certifications. Covering Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals and Lithium Batteries, these certifications demonstrate Etihad Cargo’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in cargo transportation. Thomas Schürmann, Etihad Cargo’s head of cargo operations & delivery, delves into how these certifications not only elevate Etihad Cargo’s operational excellence but also significantly enhance customer confidence.

In the world of global logistics, Etihad Cargo has emerged as the air cargo partner of choice, distinguished by its comprehensive suite of IATA CEIV (Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators) certifications. These certifications are more than accolades; they represent Etihad Cargo’s steadfast commitment to excellence, safety, reliability and specialised training across its diverse cargo operations, offering a wide array of benefits to its customers. Since becoming the first Middle Eastern airline to achieve CEIV Pharma certification, Etihad Cargo has gone on to achieve CEIV Fresh, Live Animals and Lithium Batteries (Li-batt) certifications, making the UAE’s national carrier only the fifth airline globally to hold all four certifications.

CEIV Pharma certification is a testament to Etihad Cargo’s expertise in handling temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments with the utmost care, ensuring the carrier meets the highest standards in the industry via its PharmaLife product. This capability is particularly critical in a world where the demand for rapid and safe transportation of healthcare products continues to surge. Etihad Cargo’s 37% increase in pharmaceutical shipments in 2023 highlights not only its capacity to accommodate growth but also its dedication to bolstering the global healthcare supply chain and contributing to the creation of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem. The establishment of the carrier’s dedicated pharma hub further amplifies this, enhancing the carrier’s ability to ensure the integrity and quality of healthcare products from origin to destination, thus playing a crucial role in global healthcare logistics​.

Similarly, CEIV Fresh certification underscores Etihad Cargo’s excellence in preserving the freshness and quality of perishable goods. The carrier’s meticulous approach to handling perishables, including advanced storage facilities and expedited handling processes, ensures that items like fruits, vegetables, and flowers arrive at their destination in peak condition via its FreshForward product. This commitment significantly reduces the risk of spoilage, directly benefiting Etihad Cargo’s customers by maintaining product quality and extending shelf life, essential factors in the perishable goods market.

CEIV Live Animals certification showcases Etihad Cargo’s exceptional care and dedication to the welfare of animals during transport via its LiveAnimals and SkyStables products. This certification ensures that live animals, from household pets to exotic species, receive the highest level of care throughout their journey. Specialised handling, climate-controlled environments, and a deep understanding of the specific needs of different species guarantee a stress-free travel experience for the animals and peace of mind for their owners. For customers, this means that their cherished animals are transported in accordance with the most stringent global standards, reflecting Etihad Cargo’s commitment to animal welfare and safety​.

The recent launch of the carrier’s CEIV Li-batt-certified SecureTech product highlights Etihad Cargo’s robust safety measures in transporting lithium battery shipments, which are critical for powering a wide array of consumer electronics. As the demand for electronic devices continues to grow, the safe and efficient transportation of lithium batteries has become more crucial than ever. This certification assures customers that Etihad Cargo employs state-of-the-art safety management systems and specialised equipment, mitigating the risks associated with these shipments and ensuring they are handled with the utmost expertise​.

Quality and safety are core pillars of Etihad Cargo’s operations, and the carrier’s suite of CEIV certifications provides tangible benefits to its customers, instilling confidence in the carrier’s ability to handle their shipments with precision and care. These certifications affirm Etihad Cargo’s role as a trusted partner in the logistics network, capable of meeting the specific needs of its diverse clientele with expertise. Through continuous investment in infrastructure, technology, and training, Etihad Cargo not only meets current industry standards but also sets new benchmarks for quality and reliability in air cargo logistics.

Ultimately, these certifications are a clear indication of Etihad Cargo’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible service, ensuring that whether the shipment is pharmaceuticals, perishable goods, live animals, or lithium batteries, it is handled with care when it is transported by Etihad Cargo.

