Etihad Airways appoints Stanislas Brun its vice president cargo

By Charlotte Goldstone 21/02/2024

Etihad Airways has appointed Stanislas Brun as its new VP of cargo, based at the carrier’s Abu Dhabi headquarters.

Mr Brun will be responsible for commercial operations including scheduled and charter flights, revenue management and network planning, reporting to Etihad Airways chief operating officer Mohammad Al Bulooki.

Mr Brun joins Etihad Cargo from Geodis, where he was SVP global airfreight.

Mr Al Bulooki said: “I have every confidence that the passion and expertise Stanislas brings to this role will enable Etihad Cargo to continue the impressive growth trajectory it has achieved in recent years.”

Mr Brun said: “It is a privilege to take on this new challenge at Etihad Cargo. The carrier has consistently demonstrated professionalism, agility and commitment to customer service excellence, which are very much aligned with my values.

“As the airline enters this next exciting period of growth, I look forward to working closely with the team, our partners and customers and continuing to deliver innovative end-to-end solutions so Etihad Cargo can remain the air cargo partner of choice.”

And Mr Al Bulooki thanked Leonard Rodrigues “for his commitment and hard work during this transition period for the carrier. In his time as acting MD, Leonard has played a pivotal role in enabling Etihad Cargo to navigate challenging market conditions to deliver operational efficiencies, innovation and technology initiatives, and customer service excellence to partners and customers.”