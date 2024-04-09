Manuel Delgado steps up as MD of APMT's T4 terminal in Buenos Aires

By Gavin van Marle 09/04/2024

APM Terminals has promoted Manuel Delgado (above) as the new MD of its T4 terminal in Buenos Aires.

He has been deputy MD of the facility since last July and will replace Silvia Iglesias, who has been named chair of the T4 board and will now focus on “long-term business sustainability and stakeholder management with the government in Argentina, supporting both APM Terminals and Maersk in the country”.

Prior to arriving in Buenos Aires, Mr Delagdo was CFO at APM Terminals Callao, in Peru, where he was “instrumental in securing an addendum to the concession agreement, including a total investment of approximately $1.2b to redesign the terminal layout to better accommodate a growing container and general cargo demand in Peru”, said the company.

He has more than 25 years’ leadership experience, in banking, capital markets, corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions in Peru and New York.

“Together with the team in Buenos Aires, we will continue to focus on lifting service reliability and efficiency, while accelerating growth and leveraging the incorporation of the neighbouring T5 terminal,” said Mr Delagdo.