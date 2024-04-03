Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS

By

DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Amanda Rasmussen as global head of order management solutions (OMS), based in Copenhagen.  

Ms Rasmussen previously worked for DHL from 2002 to 2004 as business development director for the Asia Pacific region. Prior to which she spent six years at Maersk, working her way up from sales coordinator to district sales manager.  

She re-joined DHL in 2010 as head of South Asia Pacific international supply chain, was promoted in 2015 to head of operations for international supply chain for South Asia Pacific, a role she held until 2017. Ms Rasmussen again rejoins the DHL team from her position as regional director of the Nordics at Expeditors, a company she has been with for just under four years. 

She said: “I’m genuinely excited about leading the OMS product in this global capacity and collaborating with such a fantastic team. I’m also looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces at DHL and building new connections with colleagues and customers.

“The past four years at Expeditors have been incredibly rewarding, and I’m grateful for the opportunities and the amazing team I’ve had the privilege to work with.” 

    Copenhagen DHL Global Forwarding Expeditors Maersk On the merry-go-round Baltimore

