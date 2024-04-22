Sasi World appoints Hiran Perera as senior advisor, freighters

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen set to become DFDS's new CFO
Danish ferry and logistics operator DFDS has appointed Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen (above) as its new ...
Strategic Aviation Solutions International (Sasi) World has announced the appointment of Hiran Perera as a senior advisor, freighters.
Mr Perera joined Sasi World after more than 20 years with Emirates Sky Cargo, where he served as SVP of freighters.
At Sasi, he will be tasked with ensuring optimal fleet exploitation possibilities for customers of all-cargo operations and mixed passenger and cargo fleets.
Sasi World said: “Hiran brings experience that only his many years in the industry as the responsible manager can bring.”
President and CEO Stan Wraight added: “Having known Hiran for many, many years and witnessed his contribution to Emirates Sky Cargo, we are extremely proud that he has chosen Sasi World to continue his professional involvement in the air logistics world.
“We are also happy for our global clients who can count on Sasi World more than ever as the go to advisors for both freighter and scheduled passenger revenue and operational excellence. I do not know of one other airline executive that can match the broad and successful experience he has today”
Mr Perera said: “Today’s market dynamics in e-commerce and special products, where freighters remain the ideal platform for overall profitability, and how a mixed fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft can very often be the best solution for airlines, are subjects that I look forward to working with the Sasi World team and its clients.”
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled
Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC
Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar
Talk of Schenker, Flexport et al – and a meagre lunch for forwarders
Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article