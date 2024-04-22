Sasi World appoints Hiran Perera as senior advisor, freighters

By Charlotte Goldstone 22/04/2024

Strategic Aviation Solutions International (Sasi) World has announced the appointment of Hiran Perera as a senior advisor, freighters.

Mr Perera joined Sasi World after more than 20 years with Emirates Sky Cargo, where he served as SVP of freighters.

At Sasi, he will be tasked with ensuring optimal fleet exploitation possibilities for customers of all-cargo operations and mixed passenger and cargo fleets.

Sasi World said: “Hiran brings experience that only his many years in the industry as the responsible manager can bring.”

President and CEO Stan Wraight added: “Having known Hiran for many, many years and witnessed his contribution to Emirates Sky Cargo, we are extremely proud that he has chosen Sasi World to continue his professional involvement in the air logistics world.

“We are also happy for our global clients who can count on Sasi World more than ever as the go to advisors for both freighter and scheduled passenger revenue and operational excellence. I do not know of one other airline executive that can match the broad and successful experience he has today”

Mr Perera said: “Today’s market dynamics in e-commerce and special products, where freighters remain the ideal platform for overall profitability, and how a mixed fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft can very often be the best solution for airlines, are subjects that I look forward to working with the Sasi World team and its clients.”