Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sasi World appoints Hiran Perera as senior advisor, freighters

thumbnail_DSC_1621
By

Strategic Aviation Solutions International (Sasi) World has announced the appointment of Hiran Perera as a senior advisor, freighters. 

Mr Perera joined Sasi World after more than 20 years with Emirates Sky Cargo, where he served as SVP of freighters.  

At Sasi, he will be tasked with ensuring optimal fleet exploitation possibilities for customers of all-cargo operations and mixed passenger and cargo fleets. 

Sasi World said: “Hiran brings experience that only his many years in the industry as the responsible manager can bring.” 

President and CEO Stan Wraight added: “Having known Hiran for many, many years and witnessed his contribution to Emirates Sky Cargo, we are extremely proud that he has chosen Sasi World to continue his professional involvement in the air logistics world.

“We are also happy for our global clients who can count on Sasi World more than ever as the go to advisors for both freighter and scheduled passenger revenue and operational excellence. I do not know of one other airline executive that can match the broad and successful experience he has today” 

Mr Perera said: “Today’s market dynamics in e-commerce and special products, where freighters remain the ideal platform for overall profitability, and how a mixed fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft can very often be the best solution for airlines, are subjects that I look forward to working with the Sasi World team and its clients.”  

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Emirates SkyCargo On the merry-go-round SASI SASI World Strategic Aviation Services International (SASI) FourKites

    Most Read

    MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'

    Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC

    Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar

    Talk of Schenker, Flexport et al – and a meagre lunch for forwarders

    Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs

    For forwarders, 'a hot Q4' will be all about controlling air cargo capacity

    CMA CGM Air Cargo finally launches transpac services

    DB Cargo eyes rail freight arm sale amid concern over state subsidy

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules