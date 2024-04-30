Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Chain.io appoints GT Nexus founder John Urban to the board

john urban
By

Chain.io, a supply chain data platform, has appointed the founder of GT Nexus, John Urban, to its board of directors.

After selling GT Nexus to Infor in 2015, Mr Urban advises fast-growing supply chain technology companies.

Most recently, he was CEO of Slync, which went into administration after founder and past CEO Chris Kirchner sued the company to pay his legal bills following his arrest on fraud charges. Mr Urban said at the time that the claim had prevented the company from raising new capital, or selling.

Mr Urban is also a director of Clockwork Logistics Systems and a strategic advisor for Zencargo.

He said: “I have been working my entire career to enable businesses dependent on logistics and supply chain to shift from manual to automated process, from analogue to digital, from rules of thumb to true optimisation.

“I am pleased to join Chain.io on its journey to enable digital transformation and control across supply chains.”

Chain.io CEO Brian Glick added: “John brings extensive experience in the logistics and supply chain space nand a proven track record of guiding companies through significant growth.

“His strategic vision and deep understanding of the global supply chain are invaluable assets that will support Chain.io as we expand our reach.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    chain.io On the merry-go-round Slync.io China-Europe rail Dachser Hellmann Worldwide On the right track

    Most read news

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban

    Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high

    FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted

    Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!

    Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish

    Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators

    Box ship diversions due to Red Sea crisis having dramatic impact on emissions

    Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off

    Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes

    Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers

    Ecommerce boom may be opening the doors for smugglers

    DSV could face $16m bill after helicopter is written off in haulage accident

    Europa and DPD Netherlands drive towards a greener future

    Maersk claims West Med terminal congestion easing

    Chinese ecommerce merchants wary of 'risky' new platforms