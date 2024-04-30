Chain.io appoints GT Nexus founder John Urban to the board

By Alex Lennane 30/04/2024

Chain.io, a supply chain data platform, has appointed the founder of GT Nexus, John Urban, to its board of directors.

After selling GT Nexus to Infor in 2015, Mr Urban advises fast-growing supply chain technology companies.

Most recently, he was CEO of Slync, which went into administration after founder and past CEO Chris Kirchner sued the company to pay his legal bills following his arrest on fraud charges. Mr Urban said at the time that the claim had prevented the company from raising new capital, or selling.

Mr Urban is also a director of Clockwork Logistics Systems and a strategic advisor for Zencargo.

He said: “I have been working my entire career to enable businesses dependent on logistics and supply chain to shift from manual to automated process, from analogue to digital, from rules of thumb to true optimisation.

“I am pleased to join Chain.io on its journey to enable digital transformation and control across supply chains.”

Chain.io CEO Brian Glick added: “John brings extensive experience in the logistics and supply chain space nand a proven track record of guiding companies through significant growth.

“His strategic vision and deep understanding of the global supply chain are invaluable assets that will support Chain.io as we expand our reach.”