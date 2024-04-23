Maersk appoints John Wetherell to head its global airfreight forwarding

By Alex Lennane 23/04/2024

Maersk has appointed John Wetherell (above) as its global head of airfreight forwarding. It is a step up from his previous position as regional head of airfreight, North America.

Mr Wetherell has been at Maersk for two and a half years, joining from Ceva Logistics, where he was SVP airfreight North America. Previous positions include VP global air product at Uti Worldwide.

His previous position at Maersk will be taken on by another ex-Ceva employee, Brent Mayhew, who has been Maersk’s head of air freight operations & client experience, North America, for two years, following a two-year stint at Ceva. He has also worked for Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Global Forwarding and Panalpina.