Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Maersk appoints John Wetherell to head its global airfreight forwarding

john wetherell
By

Maersk has appointed John Wetherell (above) as its global head of airfreight forwarding. It is a step up from his previous position as regional head of airfreight, North America.

Mr Wetherell has been at Maersk for two and a half years, joining from Ceva Logistics, where he was SVP airfreight North America. Previous positions include VP global air product at Uti Worldwide.

His previous position at Maersk will be taken on by another ex-Ceva employee, Brent Mayhew, who has been Maersk’s head of air freight operations & client experience, North America, for two years, following a two-year stint at Ceva. He has also worked for Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Global Forwarding and Panalpina.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Maersk On the merry-go-round Alternative Fuels Ammonia Ammonia as fuel AP Moller - Maersk CIP Green ammonia

    Most Read

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC

    Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar

    Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs

    Evergreen clients signing transpac contracts as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    For forwarders, 'a hot Q4' will be all about controlling air cargo capacity

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules

    DB Cargo eyes rail freight arm sale amid concern over state subsidy