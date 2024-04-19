Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen set to become DFDS's new CFO

By

Danish ferry and logistics operator DFDS has appointed Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen (above) as its new chief financial officer, replacing Karina Deacon, who resigned in November.

Ms Dyrskjøt Boesen will start her new role on 1 July.

“Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen brings a strong and versatile set of financial and business skills to our executive management. Her extensive experience from various energy companies will also greatly benefit and support our green transition,” said Claus Hemmingsen, DFDS chairman.

CEO Torben Carlsen said: “I am very pleased to welcome Karen to DFDS. Her mix of financial, business and leadership skills will be a great asset as we focus on fulfilling our strategic ambitions to unlock value and transition to be a green company.”

Ms Dyrskjøt Boesen was most recently CFO at Danish renewable solar and wind energy producer Sonnedix, and her CV also includes a 10-year stint at Maersk Oil, where she was CFO for its UK operations.

“I feel this is a very exciting time to join DFDS,” she said. “DFDS has embarked on the green transition and, coming from a renewable energy producer, this is a journey I’m very passionate about. I look forward to putting my insight and experience to work, while leading on fulfilling DFDS’ financial ambitions.”

