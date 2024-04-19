Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen set to become DFDS's new CFO

Manuel Delgado steps up as MD of APMT's T4 terminal in Buenos Aires
APM Terminals has promoted Manuel Delgado (above) as the new MD of its T4 terminal ...
Danish ferry and logistics operator DFDS has appointed Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen (above) as its new chief financial officer, replacing Karina Deacon, who resigned in November.
Ms Dyrskjøt Boesen will start her new role on 1 July.
“Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen brings a strong and versatile set of financial and business skills to our executive management. Her extensive experience from various energy companies will also greatly benefit and support our green transition,” said Claus Hemmingsen, DFDS chairman.
CEO Torben Carlsen said: “I am very pleased to welcome Karen to DFDS. Her mix of financial, business and leadership skills will be a great asset as we focus on fulfilling our strategic ambitions to unlock value and transition to be a green company.”
Ms Dyrskjøt Boesen was most recently CFO at Danish renewable solar and wind energy producer Sonnedix, and her CV also includes a 10-year stint at Maersk Oil, where she was CFO for its UK operations.
“I feel this is a very exciting time to join DFDS,” she said. “DFDS has embarked on the green transition and, coming from a renewable energy producer, this is a journey I’m very passionate about. I look forward to putting my insight and experience to work, while leading on fulfilling DFDS’ financial ambitions.”
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker
Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again
Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace
'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates
Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports
Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie
Soaring air freight rates may level out as summer capacity takes off
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article