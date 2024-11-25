Etihad Cargo advances cool chain solutions with PharmaLife and FreshForward 

Etihad Cargo has continued to expand its capabilities in the global cool chain logistics sector, with notable growth across its specialised products for temperature-sensitive shipments: PharmaLife and FreshForward. The carrier attributes this growth to a strong focus on meeting customer expectations and industry standards, consistent product improvement, and adopting advanced technology.

PharmaLife, Etihad Cargo’s product for life sciences and healthcare logistics, has achieved its fourth year of double-digit growth with a 12% increase in tonnage year-to-date over last year. This growth reflects continuous enhancements to cater to the specific needs of pharmaceutical shipments, especially for sensitive temperature ranges, which are critical for products like vaccines and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

To strengthen PharmaLife’s offerings, Etihad Cargo introduced specialised cool dollies, which provide seamless temperature control during transfers on the tarmac. The cool dollies contributed to a 30% increase in PharmaLife shipments in September and October 2024 compared to the same period last year. These enhancements help reduce temperature variations, crucial for maintaining the integrity of sensitive pharmaceutical products. Etihad Cargo’s focus remains on maintaining high standards across PharmaLife, and this is evident in its compliance rate of 99.7%.

Beyond physical upgrades, Etihad Cargo has also focused on broadening PharmaLife’s global reach. Growth has been particularly strong in the Central, North Asia, and South Asia Pacific regions. Central regions saw a 76% increase in tonnage, driven by efforts from PharmaLife Champions and targeted roadshows. In North Asia, supported by growth in South Korea, PharmaLife achieved its best results to date, surpassing even China.

As a CEIV Pharma-certified carrier, Etihad Cargo strictly adheres to industry standards, with regular audits and ongoing training. The Pharma Champions programme, consisting of 16 specialists, offers tailored support to pharmaceutical customers, ensuring each shipment meets specific requirements. This team brings a level of personalised service that enhances customer support and meets the demands of sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

Additionally, a recent Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health aims to establish Abu Dhabi as a Life Sciences Hub, reinforcing Etihad Cargo’s role in supporting the region’s demand for high-quality pharma logistics.

FreshForward, focused on perishables such as fresh produce and seafood, has also performed well, despite some industry challenges, including reduced flights from specific regions. Year-to-date, FreshForward has seen a 4% increase in tonnage, reflecting Etihad Cargo’s adaptability and its strategy to diversify its perishables network across different origins.

India emerged as a major revenue driver for FreshForward in 2024, achieving a 36% increase. This growth demonstrates the value of expansion strategies in high-demand markets for perishables like fresh vegetables, mangoes, and seafood. Other regions, including Spain, Pakistan, and South Africa, also showed significant gains, with tonnage doubling and even tripling in some cases. Supported by Fresh Corridor 2.0 between Amsterdam (AMS) and Abu Dhabi (AUH), the Netherlands achieved a record volume, shipping over 6,300 tonnes this year.

Etihad Cargo’s approach is supported by technological advancements. IoT sensors and real-time monitoring are integrated across the PharmaLife and FreshForward networks, helping to ensure that temperature, humidity, and location data is available in real time. This data enables swift action if issues arise and builds transparency with customers who rely on precise handling for sensitive shipments. The use of blockchain technology has further improved data security, which is essential for industries like pharmaceuticals and perishables.

Digital tracking systems have improved efficiency for both PharmaLife and FreshForward, offering greater visibility and control that allow for rapid adjustments to manage any risks during transit. With predictive analytics, Etihad Cargo can anticipate potential disruptions and respond promptly. The carrier’s aim is to offer end-to-end visibility, which has helped reduce lead times and improved its response to potential issues.

Etihad Cargo’s engagement with industry initiatives is also helping to further develop its cool chain logistics offerings. As a founding member of Pharma.Aero, a collaborative platform for pharmaceutical logistics, Etihad Cargo is involved in initiatives that contribute to higher industry standards. The Pharma Logistics Masterclass, co-founded by Etihad Cargo, gathers industry experts to discuss developments and best practices in pharmaceutical logistics.

In line with global efforts toward sustainable logistics, Etihad Cargo has adopted eco-friendly practices. This includes using lighter, recyclable Unit Load Devices (ULDs) and working with suppliers to offer sustainable packaging solutions, supporting Abu Dhabi’s goals for sustainable industry growth.

Looking ahead, Etihad Cargo remains focused on growing its PharmaLife and FreshForward offerings. The establishment of Abu Dhabi as a Life Sciences and Food Hub and ongoing infrastructure improvements align with the carrier’s aim to further improve its cool chain solutions. With a dedicated team and a growing cool chain infrastructure, Etihad Cargo is positioned to meet demand in specialised, reliable, and sustainable cool chain logistics.

