News in Brief Podcast | Week 10 | TPM25, Hutchison Ports and tariff impacts

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this jam-packed episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including her thoughts from TPM25, by S&P Global. 

After recapping tariffs and CMA CGM’s recent investment, Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.  

She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who explains what TiL’s acquisition of Hong Kong terminal operator Hutchison’s global operations will mean for the industry, ...

