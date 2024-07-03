Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on
Managing freight spend is the biggest concern for shippers and forwarders, as the supply chain ...
If a week is a long time in politics, what’s half a year worth?
It almost seems like another era.
Back at the beginning of March…
At the TPM event in Long Beach, Peter Friedman, the well-respected Washington lobbyist representing US agricultural exporters, told delegates that a dockers strike at the country’s east and Gulf coasts was pretty unlikely given the current administration’s form book.
“If you look at the major labor disputes that have taken place recently, involving the rail unions, UAW, the ...
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Former Flexport/Amazon execs launch tech start-up for forwarders
Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof
Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later
News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article