Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft
MSC chief executive Soren Toft has predicted that global supply chains will increasingly fragment in ...
“Everyone is so suspicious about it,” Marcel told me over dinner in his flat in the Sclump area of Hamburg, “and who is benefitting from it.”
“And they say they don’t have enough money to invest and yet the price does not seem so good from a Hamburg perspective,” his partner Hanna added.
They have been my friends for over 30 years, and have nothing to do with the logistics industry – she works for a marketing agency and he is a ...
Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise
Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse
Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'
Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft
Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker
Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact
Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders
China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo
Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak
'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article