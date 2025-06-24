Search for new CEO for HHLA as Angela Titzrath announces departure

India to detain second MSC ship as probe into MSC Elsa 3 sinking continues
Indian authorities have upped the legal pushback against the recent ship fire casualties involving MSC ...
Hamburg-headquartered stevedore and intermodal operator HHLA is on the hunt for a new chief executive, after announcing that Angela Titzrath is to leave the role at the end of the year.
Ms Titzrath has helmed Germany’s largest port operator for the past nine years, a period ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
As DSV leads, enter a sea-air pure-play 'Restructured Kuehne'
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article