Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / HHLA, MSC, Hapag et al – 'mutually assured destruction'?

dreamstime_xs_193419840
Illustration 193419840 © Vyychan | Dreamstime.com
By

We signed off one of our recent columns on HHLA with the words “The rest is politics…” and we were pleasantly right, but only to a limited extent.

Because it turns out that there’s an awful lot going on with that rest.

Moving parts

Studying the disclosed agreement between the city of Hamburg and MSC, with the carrier poised to take a 49.9% stake in HHLA, is a bit like looking at an Escher lithograph – the longer you look, the less you ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bremerhaven Eurogate Hapag-Lloyd HHLA Medlog Metrans MSC Port of Wilhelmshaven Takeover Talk THE Alliance Transhipment Tactics 2M Atlantic Container Line Calculating Capacity CMA CGM Cosco Ellerman City Liners Independent Container Line Maersk Line Rates - the eternal tango Transatlantic

    Most Read

    Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping

    Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

    Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties

    Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

    MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator

    DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights

    Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters

    EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

    Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO

    Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm

    Amazon launches 'end-to-end' logistics for selling partners

    Flexport's Ryan Petersen talks to CNBC about product and profitability

    Maersk launches 'a new age' with the first green methanol ship

    Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader