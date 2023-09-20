Carriers offered joining bonuses by Adani's Kattupalli to win business from Chennai
Market share losses suffered by Chennai’s container terminals on India’s east coast appears to be ...
We signed off one of our recent columns on HHLA with the words “The rest is politics…” and we were pleasantly right, but only to a limited extent.
Because it turns out that there’s an awful lot going on with that rest.
Moving parts
Studying the disclosed agreement between the city of Hamburg and MSC, with the carrier poised to take a 49.9% stake in HHLA, is a bit like looking at an Escher lithograph – the longer you look, the less you ...
Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping
Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts
Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator
DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article