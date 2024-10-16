Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports

R: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDEJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON KICK-OFFAMZN: EUROPEAN REVERSE LOGISTICS GXO: NEW HIGHSCHRW: CATCHING UPBA: TROUBLE DHL: GREEN GOALVW: NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

R: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDEJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON KICK-OFFAMZN: EUROPEAN REVERSE LOGISTICS GXO: NEW HIGHSCHRW: CATCHING UPBA: TROUBLE DHL: GREEN GOALVW: NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Trump'd
ID 132344517 © Ginettigino | Dreamstime.com
By

If Donald Trump becomes US president again next year, there will be more pressure on container freight rates, as he is expected to reinstate protectionist measures that will reduce imports.

Among the speakers at a shipping forum organised by South Korea’s National Assembly this month, Korea Maritime Institute head Kim Min-soo explained: “This would spell decline, particularly in transpacific rates and intra-Asia rates.

“A Trump administration will mean the US could import fewer consumer goods, especially from Asia. This will affect intra-Asia flow of raw materials and intermediate goods.

“Exports of these will decrease as the US strengthens its domestic production policy and imposes tariffs on Chinese products.”

A Trump administration would also mean reduced US imports of steel products due to similar tariffs targeting shipments from Asia.

On the other hand, if vice-president Kamala Harris wins, Democrat president Joe Biden’s policies are likely to continue, with the impact on freight rates expected to be limited.

A Harris presidency could also mean more automobile exports to the US, as she is likely to carry on the current goal of getting electric vehicles (EVs) to make up half of all new cars in the country by 2030. Mr Trump and the Republicans, however, would probably cut subsidies for EVs.

And, Mr Kim told delegates: “If Harris is elected, the annual average growth rate of container throughput in US ports is expected to be 2.5%-2.7%, while under Trump, it is expected to be 1.6%-2%.”

To counter the impact of a Trump presidency on container shipping, Mr Kim advised liner operators to develop new routes to Europe, South America and Africa. In addition, he said, the government should prepare tax benefits and financial policies to ease the burden of initial costs.

Listen to this clip of Johanna Hill, deputy director-general, WTO, on whether we are seeing two global trading blocs emerge

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Container freight rates Donald Trump Korea Maritime Institute China-Europe Empty containers

    Most read news

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks

    Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders

    China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules

    Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot

    Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    The cost of 'going green' could render deepsea shipping 'too expensive'

    Soaring airfreight rates see Dhaka cargo being moved via China

    Keep on trucking with DSV Schenker? Let's hope so...

    French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'

    Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight

    US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums

    Kenyan flower exporters urge airlines to add capacity

    Freighter delivery delays, as strike goes on, add to Boeing woes