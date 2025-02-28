By Charlotte Goldstone 28/02/2025

US president Donald Trump has continued his tariff onslaught, and shippers have been warned that sourcing alternatives “do not necessarily exist”.

On 4 February, President Trump promised 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, which, he explained, was to curb illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling.

After Mr Trump claimed to have agreed concessions from the two neighbours, the date of implementation was postponed to 4 March, while deals were finalised. And earlier this week, he indicated this deadline would ...

