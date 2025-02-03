A: What to know about Trump's sovereign wealth fund proposal

By LoadstarEditorial 03/02/2025

AXIOS reports:

President Trump signed an executive order Monday calling for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, essentially a federally owned investment vehicle that takes stakes in different kinds of financial assets.

Why it matters: It’s unclear where the money would come from to start a fund, and it would require Congressional approval — a tough prospect, given the fund would potentially be a way to cut lawmakers out of a key funding stream.

What they’re saying: The administration was vague on details…

The full post can be read here.

More here: “Trump orders the creation of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund“.