A: What to know about Trump's sovereign wealth fund proposal

MAERSK: GETTING CAUGHT DHL: AFTER RECENT STRENGTH COMES THE PAIN KNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW DSV: HAMMEREDUPS: CONSENSUS DOWN STLA: CHANGESCHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCE

Photo 47723551 / Monkey Money © Mike_kiev | Dreamstime.com
By

AXIOS reports:

President Trump signed an executive order Monday calling for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, essentially a federally owned investment vehicle that takes stakes in different kinds of financial assets.

Why it matters: It’s unclear where the money would come from to start a fund, and it would require Congressional approval — a tough prospect, given the fund would potentially be a way to cut lawmakers out of a key funding stream.

What they’re saying: The administration was vague on details…

The full post can be read here.

More here: “Trump orders the creation of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund“.

