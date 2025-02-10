RTR: Trump pauses de minimis repeal as packages pile up at US customs

CNBC: Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation
CNBC reports: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel ...
REUTERS reports:
U.S. President Donald Trump paused his administration’s repeal of duty-free treatment of low-cost packages from China on Friday, giving the Commerce Department time to make the order workable, after the rapid change created disruptions for customs inspectors, postal and delivery services and online retailers.
The eventual cancellation of de minimis means the more than 1 billion small-value e-commerce packages arriving annually in the United States with goods coming directly from China must switch to an entry process that requires additional information and duties, adding time and cost…
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move
More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'
Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits
DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding
Trend for vertical integration may not be right for multimodal transport
